Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

