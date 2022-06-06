Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.84. Nomura shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,150 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
