NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.97 Million

Brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) to announce $522.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.50 million to $525.80 million. NICE reported sales of $458.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.29.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.87. 120,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,089. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.61. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in NICE by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

