NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,252.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.99 or 0.00585520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00184320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00029639 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002260 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.