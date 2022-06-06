Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.51. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

