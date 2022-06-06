New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

