Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.32

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 904252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.
Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile (CVE:NEV)
