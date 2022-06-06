Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.32

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 904252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

