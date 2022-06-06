Neutron (NTRN) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 259.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Neutron has traded up 265.7% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $71,429.34 and approximately $10.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031014 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.