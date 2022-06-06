NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.79. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

