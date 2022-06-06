NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NTCT stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

