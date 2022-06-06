Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $261.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $497.00 to $261.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $378.08.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $198.98 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

