NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $94.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. NetApp has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 3,085.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $53,709,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

