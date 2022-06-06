Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Lumentum stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,546. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.21.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

