NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NCR by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in NCR by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in NCR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $2,468,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 1,297,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,746. NCR has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

