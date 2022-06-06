nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

