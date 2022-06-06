Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) PT Raised to $19.00

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

