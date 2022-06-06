National Bankshares Increases Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$46.25

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.28.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

