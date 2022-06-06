M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.07 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

