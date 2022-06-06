mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and approximately $55,946.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,372.21 or 0.99844627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00029869 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001029 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

