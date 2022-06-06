Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.