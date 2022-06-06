MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $5,822,392.20 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $5,822,392.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,635 shares in the company, valued at $55,184,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $3,272,947.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,258,492.58.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40.

MP stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.10. 2,648,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,887. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

