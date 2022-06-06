Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 777,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,350 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 2.0% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $211,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,152. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

