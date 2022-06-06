Moss Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $47.70 million and $3.75 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

