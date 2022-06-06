Morgan Stanley Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $68.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.06%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 623,258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after buying an additional 564,293 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.