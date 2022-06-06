Morgan Stanley Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $683.86.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $491.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $1,593,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 287.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,786,000 after purchasing an additional 95,073 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.