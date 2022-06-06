MoonTrust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $86,673.90 and approximately $22.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

