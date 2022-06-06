Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,826,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063,228 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 2.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 3.75% of Monster Beverage worth $1,904,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after purchasing an additional 321,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after purchasing an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.50. 47,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

