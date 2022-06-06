MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $368.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

