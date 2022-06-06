MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $585.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.41.

MDB stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.70. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

