Monetary Management Group Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $243.23 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.66.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
