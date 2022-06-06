Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 477.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.