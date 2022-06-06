Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $255.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.73.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.