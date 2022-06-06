Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $919,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,429,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.