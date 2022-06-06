Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $141.14 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $256.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

