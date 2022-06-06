Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

