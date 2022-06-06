Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,135,000 after buying an additional 485,118 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,766,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,443,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.