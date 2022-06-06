Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $$48.60 during trading on Monday. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. Moncler has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.