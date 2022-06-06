Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Research Coverage Started at Colliers International Group

Stock analysts at Colliers International Group assumed coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
NYSE MDV traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,125. Modiv has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
