Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDV. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,125. Modiv has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

In other news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $192,444 over the last quarter.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

