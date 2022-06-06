Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.88 and the lowest is $2.02. Moderna posted earnings per share of $6.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,482,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,010 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.67. 84,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,399. Moderna has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.57.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

