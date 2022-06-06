MML Investors Services LLC Sells 27,504 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.25% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $23,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $88.29 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.