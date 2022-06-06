MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $27,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.87 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

