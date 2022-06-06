MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 8,401 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,456,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,979,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $228.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.78 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

