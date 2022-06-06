MML Investors Services LLC Has $24.37 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,130,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,435,000 after buying an additional 922,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enbridge by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,208,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 756,950 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

