MML Investors Services LLC Has $19.36 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

