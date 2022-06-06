MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $428.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.57. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $377.33 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

