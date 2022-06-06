MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $44.46 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

