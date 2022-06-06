MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,024 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,140 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $187.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

