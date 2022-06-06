Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.60 million and the highest is $19.49 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $69.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.76 million to $83.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.06 million, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $171.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

MIRM stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 191,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,029. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $803.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

