Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59.00

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $16,615.78 and approximately $59.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00012630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.01572924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00393154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030956 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,153 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.